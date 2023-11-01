Out of the choir: previews and guests of tonight’s episode, Wednesday 1 November 2023

This evening, Wednesday 1 November 2023, Fuori dal coro, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, returns in prime time on Rete 4. The journalist, creator of the format, moderates the debate in a studio where the hottest political and economic issues are discussed week after week together with many guests. But what will we talk about tonight at Fuori dal coro? Who will be Mario Giordano’s guests? Below we see the previews of today’s episode, November 1, 2023.

Previews and tonight’s guests

In the new appointment with the program hosted by Mario Giordano in prime time on Retequattro, new important revelations on the investigation dedicated to illegal immigration and illicit trafficking of visas to enter Italy. During the evening, a focus on no-go zones, i.e. those territories where there is a strong Muslim cultural predominance, with a trip to Holland to witness the phenomenon of Islamic radicalization. Furthermore, there will be the latest updates on house robbers and a broadcast investigation into the arrest of trapper Shiva.

Out of the box: live TV and streaming

Where to watch Fuori dal coro live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast tonight – Wednesday 1 November 2023 – on Rete 4 starting at 9.25 pm. To see it, just tune in to the fourth channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to button 104 on your remote control. But Mario Giordano’s talk is also available in streaming. As? On Mediaset Play, a completely free streaming platform available for both computers and iOS and Android devices. To take advantage of it, simply log in with email or social networks. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Network 4.

How to watch Rete 4 in streaming