controversial sloganThe Central Jewish Consultation will report unidentified activists of the political party BIJ1 for projecting an ‘anti-Semitic text’ on the Mauritshuis in The Hague, right next to the Torentje. It’s about the slogan ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.’ The umbrella organization of the main Jewish organizations believes that BIJ1 is calling for genocide. The CIDI supports the declaration. “We are astounded.”