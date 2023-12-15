MWith the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric, which is already on sale, Opel is offering the first German electric station wagon in the compact class at prices starting at 43,490 euros. It is 1500 euros more expensive than the hatchback Astra, was designed and developed in Rüsselsheim and is also produced there.

Externally, the only difference between the station wagon and its petrol brothers is the lack of an exhaust. With a length of 4.64 meters, it is 27 centimeters longer than the Astra with a sloping rear, and there is also six centimeters more wheelbase at 2.73 meters. Calculated that 516 to 1553 liters of luggage can disappear behind the large tailgate, which is made of plastic due to its lower weight.

The 1,760 kilogram electric station wagon is powered by a motor that produces 156 hp. It is the same engine as in the Peugeot E-308 SW. The best torque value is 270 Newton meters. The energy for driving comes from a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery. Ranges of up to 413 kilometers should be possible. According to the manufacturer, the WLTP standard consumption is 15.0 to 15.8 kWh. Three driving settings (Eco, Normal, Sport) are available to the driver. However, after a kick-down, full power is always available.



Image: Ute Kernbach



After a brisk first trip in wintry temperatures – a heat pump is on board – the on-board computer showed consumption of around 17 kWh per 100 kilometers. A charging process at a 100 kW fast charging station takes half an hour, then the battery placed in the underbody is charged from 20 to 80 percent.

The Sports Tourer is offered as an ST or GS. All common assistance systems such as front collision warning, lane departure warning, cruise control, automatic climate control and full LED headlights are always included. The GS for 46,560 euros includes, among other things, better seats, a 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control.