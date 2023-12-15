by STEFANO OLLANU

Briatore, a dream Formula 1 career

As is known, the motorsport activity of Flavio Briatore it started with family Benetton, when he approached Formula 1 first as commercial director and subsequently as executive director. These are the years in which the sporting miracle of the clothing company materializes, capable of defeating the giants of motor racing thanks to the intuitions of the Italian manager, first of all the hiring of Michael Schumacher in 1991, after just one race in the category.

Briatore was therefore a key figure in the 1994 and 1995 drivers' titles and in the 1995 constructors' titles, managing to repeat himself a decade later as executive director of the Renault team, with the drivers-constructors' double in 2005-2006 with his protégé and great friend Fernando Alonso.

Then in 2009 Crashgate scandal of Singapore, which led to Briatore's dismissal. The Piedmontese manager always reiterated his innocence, taking the case to the FIA ​​court, obtaining rehabilitation and full acquittal already in 2010.

Briatore and the Circus

However, Flavio Briatore waited until 2022 for the return to Formula 1called by Stefano Domenicali – who went from being his rival from Ferrari manager to president of the category – in the role of ambassadorwith the purpose of “continue to support the Circus in relations with some commercial partners, promoters, existing and potential partners”.

Interviewed by Autosprint on the sidelines of the Golden Helmets and ACI Flying Awards ceremony, he spoke about his connection with Formula 1: “It's a love that never ends, I'm working with Stefano and I'm an ambassador, so I don't have big commitments. I'm making a contribution and let's try to make the best contribution.” However, there is no nostalgia for the role of team principal: “How much do I miss living it from the wall? Zero. After twenty years that's enough, she's like a wife: after twenty years you become friends“, he concluded with a joke.