Guadalajara Jalisco. – Jalisco authorities investigate the aggression suffered by two people in the municipality of Zapopan and the death of a man inside a car, this after being related and that, according to the media, it would be an attack on his own life out of jealousy.

According to the information, the events occurred in the Alberto Mora and Frijol streets in the Mesa Colorada neighborhood in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, where security elements found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The couple, both 40 years old, were on public roads, so they were treated by paramedical personnel and taken to a hospital to receive medical support after the injuries that caused them.

After the investigation, another man was located inside a vehicle, however, he was no longer alive, because in a primary visual inspection, a bullet impact was found at head height.

The first indications indicate that the person attempted against his life after he attacked his former romantic partner and his current partner, without knowing the reason for the attack so far.

A firearm was found in the vehicle that will be investigated to determine if it was the same one that was used in both events.