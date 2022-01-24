Off at the last second



Brady and the Bucs fail despite a furious race to catch up with Los Angeles



Tom Brady is being pressured by Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald.

Photo: AP/Mark LoMoglio





tampa Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make an incredible comeback against the Los Angeles Rams. A field goal in the last second decides the duel. It may even have been Brady’s last game. The duel between the Chiefs and Buffalo is also dramatic.







The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers around NFL superstar Tom Brady failed in the playoffs at the Los Angeles Rams. In front of their own fans, the Bucs conceded a dramatic 27:30 on Sunday (local time). After being 24 points behind, the Buccaneers had leveled the game with less than a minute left before the Rams pulled the football game to their side with a converted field goal when the clock was running out.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. We let them come back into play with mistakes in attack. The defense did a great job,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford told NBC. “I’m glad we’re through.”

While the Rams can continue to dream of the Super Bowl in their own stadium and first have to win in the conference final against the San Francisco 49ers, the defeat was possibly the last NFL game in Brady’s career. The most successful quarterback in NFL history with seven Super Bowl victories recently left open whether he will still play football in the coming season. He will be 45 in the summer. “Honestly guys, I’m thinking about this game. I don’t think about anything that’s five minutes away from this moment,” Brady said, adding to his future: “I haven’t put a lot of thought into it, take it day by day.”







The Buccaneers got up to speed late in the divisional round and unexpectedly made the game exciting with the points to 20:27 four minutes before the end. At half time, the hosts had only booked the three points through a field goal and were already 17 points behind. The Rams’ strong defense left Brady little time for throws – and when a ball did get to his teammates, they dropped it far too often unnecessarily. However, a wild window of turnovers by both sides woke the crowd in Tampa and brought the Buccaneers back into the game emotionally. But it wasn’t enough for the sensation anymore.

The Kansas City Chiefs are just one win away from participating in the Super Bowl. In a dramatic duel with the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs won 42-36 after overtime and will play the Cincinnati Bengals in next Sunday’s AFC Conference Final.

Both Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen put in near-perfect performances and played big part in an elusive finale, with 25 total points, three lead changes and an equalizer in the last two minutes of regulation. Only Mahomes’ pass to Travis Kelce in extra time decided the game. With 13 seconds left in regulation, the Chiefs were three points down and 75 yards from the end zone. “It was a crazy game,” Mahomes told CBS. “We will play this team often in games like this. With that quarterback and those coaches…”

Allen had four touchdown passes and 329 yards after passes and 68 yards when he ran with the ball himself. Mahomes had three touchdown passes and 378 yards from throws, plus one rushed touchdown and 69 yards on the ground. Gabriel Davis had four touchdowns for the Bills, setting an NFL playoff record. Neither team lost the ball – the level of the game was extremely high.

After winning in February 2020 and losing to the Buccaneers a year ago, the Chiefs are now only missing one win against the Bengals around quarterback Joe Burrow for entry into the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on February 13. Should the Chiefs and 49ers play for the championship, it would be a repeat of the Super Bowl from two years ago, which Kansas City won in Miami.

(dpa/old)