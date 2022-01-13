In recent years it has been able to carve out an indelible place in the history of Italian and world music. We are talking about the rapper Sfera Ebbasta, pseudonym of Gionata Boschetti. Today, at the age of 30, he is preparing to reach another important milestone in his private life as well. His partner Angelina Lacour, in fact, he’s about to make him a dad for the first time.

Golden period for the world of Italian rap music. Only a few weeks ago the news about Guè Pequeno and the birth of his first daughter spread. To give her the joy was the model and singer Yusmary Ruano and the little girl took the name of Celine.

A few hours ago the news of another imminent birth that there will be in the world of rap music in Italy.

Sfera Ebbasta, stage name of the trapper Gionata Boschetti, has in fact published on his very popular profile Instagram, photos that leave little room for doubt. The protagonists of the shots are him, his partner Angelina and the ultrasound that shows the baby on the way.

“Our most precious jewel!“: Wrote the singer, also publishing a video recorded in the gynecologist’s office, showing the first images of the baby or girl on the way.

Same photos also published by Angelina Lacour. Who wrote in the caption that this is definitely the greatest joy of her life and with a hashtag she revealed that she is at 14th week of pregnancy.

The story between Sfera Ebbasta and Angelina Lacour

Although quite “young”, the career of Sfera Ebbasta is already full of different successes. With his music he was the first Italian artist to enter the world top 100 of Spotify and has also made several appearances on television. Like when, in 2019, he was one of the judges of X Factor.

In the summer of the same year, his private life also took a decisive turn. During a holiday ad Ibiza he met the Argentine dancer, model and influencer Angelina Lacour and he immediately fell in love with it fell in love.

Since that day the two have practically never left each other, spending together in Milan also the first lockdown of 2020.

They often appear together in sweet photos and theirs relation continues more a swollen sails that never. The birth of their first baby will be the culmination of their great love.