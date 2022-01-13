When she realized that this was her new mom, the Honeycake kitten decided to thank her and fill her with kisses and hugs.

This is the story of a very sweet kitty named Honeycake, who after a lifetime of sadness and abandonment, has finally met the warmth and love of a person who will take care of him until the last day. Read the story below and see what the feline did to show his gratitude to his savior.

The life of this small, tender and very sweet kitten began in worst possible way imaginable. He and his siblings were evidently part of an unwanted litter.

Thus, the former owners, to get rid of them, closed them all in one bag plastic and have them thrown from a moving car.

Fortunately a passerby he noticed the whole scene and, although he didn’t have time to get the license plate of the car, he still could to save the poor furry ones from the street.

He immediately took them to a local refuge, where for a few weeks the kittens were able to recover and stay safe. However the refuge did have one expiration for their adoption. If no one had adopted them, they would all have ended up in the list for euthanasia.

It was at that moment, just before the irreparable, that the Michigan Cat Rescue, another feline rescue association.

The volunteers immediately rushed to the aid of Honeycake and her siblings and brought them all to their facility.

Honeycake’s new life

If all the kittens managed to find a home almost immediately, for Honeycake it took a little longer. Every day the cat patiently waited for that special person to appear and decide to take him home and give him a better life.

After a few months spent in the shelter, the long-awaited day finally arrived. A local nurse named Renee she saw the kitten, fell in love with him instantly and started all the practices for adopt it.

There reaction of the kitten was extraordinary. He seemed to have understood perfectly what was happening. And he was so grateful to that person, that he started hugging and kissing her as hard as she could. That was his new human mom and no one in the world was happier than him.