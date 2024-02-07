.. And today, after travel, mud and travel, the ship docks at the shores that have become in human thought the station, and it is the region on whose soil the aspirations of the world grow, and its flowers grow and branch out in the embrace of transparency, in the fortress of eloquence in dealing, communication, solidarity, and respect for the human self, and venerating ambitions and giving them a language. It transcends its own limits, so that the world becomes on a wide scale of flight in spaces clearer than a bird’s eyes, softer than silk, brighter than a star, and more beautiful than the blur of a wave in the ears of a sailor who was tempted by whiteness and dived into the depths of travel and the blue of water.

The Emirates, today, appears in the world's memory as a country inhabited by countries, and a country that raises a flag on which the world travels towards goals that paint a clear picture of the unity of feelings, destiny and love. Love here in the Emirates, in the global state, blossoms with poems of attachment and belonging to one world and expanding ambition, because There is in existence a quality of promises that derives its fragrance from the breaths of those who loved life, so they surrounded it with clusters of gold and unveiled their wishes, so that it could be launched on the wings of solid will and determination of noble men, the badge of those loyal to life and the value of those who belong to Mother Earth. There are no breaks or lines that disturb hearing and sight. Rather, life is like this. The land, the land of the Emirates, is an ocean on which all the ships of love sail and move forward with joyful pride in this cultural feature that distinguishes the Emirates and is rejoiced by the peoples of all the world.

Today, when you walk in the street and contemplate the human scene, your eyes shine with the sight of these miniatures of diverse cultures, the decoration of the streets and giant shops with the art of dealing with others, and the genius of leadership in providing all the necessary infrastructure that facilitates walking towards the future without obstacles or bumps that exhaust the mind and heart.

Today in the Emirates, government data blooms with joys that delight the heart, and the tourist, resident, or businessman does not find anything that disturbs him. All channels move towards the field with ease and ease and with the eloquence of experienced people who are skilled in the art of giving and give with generosity and loyalty, and the caravan of travel to the future does not stop. Every day we are on the verge of giving. A date with a new achievement, and every morning the sun rises on a project that is added to the projects before it, and thus the gains continue to grow as Ghaf trees do on a soil whose sand is made of gold and the breath of its people comes from the generous breeze of the cloud.

The dream grows, and with it, the dreams of the world that comes grows, and within it is the vision of the world through the Emirates and the feeling of freedom through the majestic scene on this earth, and the scent of transparency is inhaled from the incense of a country whose people believed in love as an antidote, path, longing, and yearning for a life whose conditions are not disturbed by complaining, and whose mood is not disturbed by frustrated, palpitating towards. rock bottom.