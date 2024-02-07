Opposition leader María Corina Machado, candidate for president of Venezuela on the platform of opposition to Chavismo, received this Wednesday (7) the support of United States parliamentarians for her candidacy, despite her ineligibility to participate in the electoral process in her country. country.

“We are with you,” said Republican congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, chair of the Latin America Subcommittee of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, at a round table.

Machado participated in the round table via video conference and received thanks from those present at the time for continuing to fight for his candidacy.

“Congratulations. Thank you for not leaving, for staying. May God bless you. We are here to help you. We are neither republicans nor democrats when it comes to the search for freedom in Venezuela,” Salazar said at the meeting.

At the end of January, the Supreme Court of Venezuela, linked to Chavismo, decided to ratify Machado's political disqualification from running in the presidential elections scheduled to take place this year and other elections until 2036.

Despite this, the opponent reiterated that she will run in the elections as a candidate for the largest anti-Chavista bloc, although she has not clarified how she plans to circumvent the ban imposed by the Caracas regime.

“The regime of [Nicolás] Maduro must allow free and transparent elections. If they choose you as president, may God bless you, but may this process exist. We are not only proud, but humbled to know that there is someone like you who decided to stay, while others are abroad living a better life,” said the subcommittee chair.

Support for Machado also came from the Democratic group: “Thank you for fighting for democracy,” said Congressman Joaquín Castro, Democratic Representative from Texas.

“We are united today and we managed to wake up Venezuela. We managed to unify the opposition forces. We know that now will be the most difficult part. The most difficult times await us, but this force is growing and this fight is until the end”, emphasized Machado.

In the opponent's opinion, the current moment is the most appropriate to achieve change.

“We have never had this balance of forces before. The regime [de Maduro] is weak”, he analyzed

Republican congressman Mario Díaz-Balart predicted that Machado will succeed in what he considers to be the “liberation of Venezuela.”

“Venezuela will be free precisely because of the attitude you had. We thank you for what you are doing. There are people who say that you are the leader of the opposition. With all due respect, I do not agree. You are the leader of the people Venezuelan”, he concluded. (With EFE Agency)