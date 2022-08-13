The complex confirmed that the initiative, in cooperation with the Egyptian Ministry of Environment, comes within the framework of Egypt’s preparation for hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change COP27, next November in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Research Academy in Al-Azhar, Nazir Ayad, said that the initiative comes in response to the Egyptian state’s vision in preparing operational plans for the implementation of the National Climate Change Strategy 2050. To adapt to the climate, people’s daily situations, and household activities.

Ayyad added that the initiative aims to present a legitimate, scientific Azhar vision to confront climate changes in an integrated manner that achieves the state’s vision and national strategy, through the solidarity of humanity and societies in a more harmonious way to provide innovative solutions to confront those changes that threaten to threaten everyone.

The Islamic Research Academy is scheduled to announce, during a press conference on Monday, the details of the executive axes of the initiative, which is being implemented in all governorates of the Republic.

For his part, Director of the Media Center at the Islamic Research Academy, Muhammad Wardani, said that the “Our Climate is Our Lives” initiative is participating in it, along with the Islamic Research Academy and the Ministry of Environment, as well as the Al-Azhar Training Academy and the Al-Azhar International Center for Forensic Astronomy.

And he added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that the idea of ​​the initiative belongs to Dr. Nazir Ayyad, and it was presented to the Grand Imam, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, and Al-Azhar’s deputy, Dr. Muhammad Al-Duwaini, and the initiative is being carried out under their auspices, in order to support national strategies in all fields, and the interest of the complex. issues of Egyptian society.

He pointed out that the reason for Al-Azhar’s launch of this initiative is that “awareness of environmental and climate issues requires religious, cultural and societal awareness, given that religious awareness has an impact on people, and religious institutions have a role like other institutions.”

He explained, “The initiative will be implemented through awareness-raising through Al-Azhar’s preachers, as well as through all Al-Azhar’s institutions and events, and work will be presented at the Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh next November.”