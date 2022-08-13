French President Macron signed protocols on accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO

French President Emmanuel Macron signed the protocols on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. This is reported by the AFP agency. TASS.

The press service of the presidential administration called the decision of Finland and Sweden to join the alliance a “sovereign choice”, which “will strengthen their security in the face of the existing threat in their immediate vicinity”, and will also “make a significant contribution to the collective position and our European security, given capabilities of these two partners.