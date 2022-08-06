Complex friendly for the Nerazzurri, sunk by a brace from Pedraza and goals from Coquelin and Jackson: Inzaghi’s pre-season balance sheet is negative

Those coming from Inter’s pre-season tests are not good signs. In fact, Simone Inzaghi’s team fell 4-2 in Pescara, revealing various difficulties in the defensive phase. In fact, the Nerazzurri are not in the lead since the “debut” match against Lugano, then two draws in a double comeback and two defeats. At the Adriatic, the goals from Romelu Lukaku and Danilo D’Ambrosio are a small consolation, as well as the assists that continue to arrive punctually from the left wing: the coach has a week to fix the team’s shortcomings.

Trust Robin – When reading the official formations, the eye immediately falls on the starter presence of Robin Gosens, for the first time at the start of the muscular stop suffered during the match against Monaco. On the other hand, the investiture of Kristjan Asllani as director is foreseeable in place of the bruised Marcelo Brozovic, while the rest of the team is the “typical” one. The start of the match is certainly not the funniest, with only two shots (outside the mirror) in the first 20 minutes of the race: one on each side, with the German himself impacting badly on the fly by cutting from the outside. The Spaniards push little, Inter can’t build with order. See also Nadal and that pain that worries: "When I breathe it's like I have a needle in my chest"

One, two and three – As often happens, it is a goal that instills some electricity in the Pescara match. In this case, in the 29th minute, a truly beautiful goal: Villarreal’s cross from the right is prolonged by Denzel Dumfries in aerial contrast, but the palombella is greeted by Alfonso Pedraza, arriving behind him from the edge of the area. The winger coordinates quickly and sends the ball into the net on the far post, impacting it beautifully with the outer neck without allowing it to touch the ground. Compared to the previous friendlies, however, the Nerazzurri’s reaction is quick, with the initiative of Gosens finally giving the deserved results in the 36th minute. The German’s cross is precise to overtake an imperfect Geronimo Rulli and Lukaku – as against Lyon – wins the aerial duel with Pau Torres, goring the net. Before the break, however, the bitter aftertaste arrives: in a convulsive action in the Inter trocar Asllani loses a bloody ball just outside the area and Dani Parejo immediately serves Alex Baena on the right. The Spaniard is effective with a low assist towards the center of the area, where Francis Coquelin comes in tow and scores with a hole in Samir Handanovic, not very ready. See also Colombia national team: meet the referee for the game against Venezuela

The pursuit – The quarter-hour break could be used by Inzaghi’s men to rearrange their ideas, but reality speaks of a bad return to the field. In the 48th minute, in fact, Unai Emery just needed a through ball from Nicolas Jackson on Pedraza’s wing. The left-back accelerates the ball and ends his run by concentrating towards Handanovic’s goal, striking him with a power shot to cross: double and 3-1 on the Adriatic light board. After a few minutes Inzaghi then chooses to make the first changes, replacing, among others, the not brilliant Gosens and Hakan Calhanoglu with Federico Dimarco and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. However, the Spaniards still ring with a header from Baena saved by Handanovic, before D’Ambrosio – just entered – reopens the match in the 66th minute: a fine cross by Dimarco from the left and a winning header behind Rulli. In the offensive phase, the solutions seem to be born with a fair degree of constancy, but it is behind that the signals for Inzaghi are worrying: at 81 ‘Jackson escapes behind the defenders and, after a casual rebound, he has the opportunity to push the ball into the net. defenseless door. Luckily for Inter it is only a summer friendly, but Lecce will need a whole other Inter. See also F1 Photogallery | Williams: here is the 2022 livery of the FW44

