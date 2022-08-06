Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Education Council and the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center “Sheraa” launched the “Investors” program for school students, by involving them in a training program that works to achieve many visions and data aimed at qualifying students in the field of entrepreneurship.

The program, through its training axes, which comes within the “Skills” initiative, will motivate the next generation of entrepreneurs and develop the entrepreneurial behavior of school students, by helping to launch entrepreneurial activities and learn new skills for the future according to several stages. And their ambition at the end to establish successful commercial projects. The program will continue on 18 targets within the workshop, the age group from 16 to 18 years.

Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, stressed the importance of the partnership with Sheraa Center to launch this joint project, which will work, according to its interlocutor, to consolidate the mindset of entrepreneurship among students, which is one of the necessities that we seek in light of the support and firmness provided by the state, as well as in The Emirate of Sharjah, to support entrepreneurship by directing generations to establish innovative and entrepreneurial projects.

Al-Kaabi explained that the project will raise students’ awareness of entrepreneurship as a potential career option, in light of the experience and the integrated program aimed at providing an opportunity for students to experience the entrepreneurship journey, pointing out that the Sheraa Center will work throughout the program to develop students’ skills in the field of entrepreneurship and acquire them. Communication skills, critical thinking, decision-making and cooperation to reach qualitative project ideas.