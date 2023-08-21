The Federal Traffic Council announced an encouraging initiative by deducting four black traffic points as a reward for those committed to participating in the national initiative “A Day Without Accidents” launched by the Council with the start of the new academic year.

He stated that in order to obtain the discount, it is required to sign the pledge for the initiative, provided that he does not commit a violation or accident on August 28, 2023, which is available via the link that was announced on the social media accounts, the websites of the Ministry of Interior and the general commands of the police, in addition to not recording any traffic violations or accidents in this. Today, let us achieve together the slogan “A day without accidents” and to be a motivation and motivator for everyone to spread this day so that all our days are without accidents or traffic violations.

The Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, Brigadier General Engineer Hussain Ahmed Al Harthy, stated that in order to preserve the safety of road users and to enhance participation in this national traffic initiative, which comes within the initiatives of the traffic sector in the country, the Council announced this initiative as an encouragement to the public and a reminder of the importance of this day as a public occasion that is invested to enhance awareness and spread the culture of Awareness and traffic safety for all.

He added that everyone is invited to participate in raising awareness and adhering to traffic instructions, which must be a sustainable commitment and a general approach.

He urged the public, as participation was linked by rewarding those committed to deducting 4 black traffic points registered on them.

He said: We are working in a unified work system and its goal is to achieve the vision of the United Arab Emirates, and we hope that the “day without accidents” will be a continuation of the related efforts made by the concerned authorities in the country to achieve the vision of the wise leadership of the country and the goals of sustainable development.