As against Verona and Fiorentina, even with Sassuolo the Nerazzurri needed a slap in the face to react. Head more than leg problem. And the three new owners in Reggio seemed to be foreign bodies

“We can’t always be the ones to take the first slap.” A sentence like Bud Spencer instead pronounced by Simone Inzaghi, the coach who entered the history of Inter for having avoided the defeat in three consecutive league games (Fiorentina, Atalanta, Sassuolo) in which his team went to the interval at a disadvantage. But there are also three consecutive winning comebacks away from home (Verona, Florence, Reggio) after having taken the first slap in the face.

There is gasoline – And then one wonders why this double identity and especially if the initial indolence or character in going upstream weigh more. Also because if in Kiev and for an hour in Reggio the Nerazzurri seemed to be on their legs, in the end they always came first on the ball. So there is gasoline. Just as there is that the opponent doses the effort badly and in the long run will tarnish. However, Inter coach Hyde gives us his. And if Verona had been launched by a Handanovic error and Fiorentina had suffocated Brozo & C. with crazy and indeed unsustainable rhythms, yesterday softness and trivial errors – especially in the three power stations, but also on the way out – made us think of the importance of a “hammer” like Conte. De Vrij, for example, usually spreads the three wrong halves of the first half over an entire season.

New disconnected – Inzaghi then had the merit of hitting the poker of exchange rates (in pre-Covid it would not have been possible, another food for thought because the 5 substitutions even if there is no more pandemic emergency give a great advantage to the big players), but also the guilty of not having ‘read’ during the week what the new ones could have given him, with the exception of Dzeko and Dimarco who instead changed the race in progress. Calhanoglu, Correa and Dumfries at Mapei Stadium seemed disconnected from their eight team-mates. The Turkish is becoming a coincidence (“Tonight he suffered”, Inzaghi had to admit) and the ringworm with which Vidal entered should be seen again, Correa has justified the many benches with little smoke and less roast, Dumfries has connected little and badly with Barella and did not protect Skrinar from Boga. That of the three physical power plants but not very fast in the short term is a problem that has been laid bare in a worrying way in the last 20 days by the various Vinicius, Nico Gonzalez and by Boga himself. And, with those long levers, for Dumfries it risks not being just a question of application.

Otherwise we get angry – However, if he is always at the top and has the best attack of the championship as a gap, it is because this team has inside a doctor Jekyill made of a Contian character but also of purposeful football dear to Inzaghi. When the “otherwise we get angry” strikes, Inter is a spectacle because now it bites you in the trocar – Sassuolo after the 1-1 for 20 ‘did not physically pass the half-court – now it knocks you out of the squares with kilos and centimeters (seven goals out of 22 have arrived from the head), now he knows how to steal your eye with low ball actions, in speed and before. Given that you can’t dominate a game for 90 ‘and that there will always be some coach Hyde, Lazio, Sheriff and Juve after the break, you can’t think of beating them by playing only half the match.

October 3 – 11:04 pm

