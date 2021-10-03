THE CVC Corp, a travel group that owns brands such as CVC, Submarine Travel and Cultural Exchange Experiment, was the target of a cyber attack this Sunday (3.Oct.2021). The incident left the holding company’s website and call center unavailable.

Websites of the group’s brands, such as CVC, did not go off the air and published a statement about the attack. In the statement, CVC Corp said that “promptly activated all its security protocols” and “is acting diligently to mitigate the effects of the event and preserve the continuity of its business”.

The company said the cyber attack did not affect the boarding of customers with booked trips, nor confirmed reservations. CVC Corp, however, did not say what data was accessed by the hackers, nor the type of attack.

In the statement, he regretted what had happened and said that “in the name of transparency with customers, employees, partners, franchisees, travel agents and the market will maintain subsequent communications as soon as more information is found”.

Here is the statement posted on the CVC website:

Hacker attacks were also registered against other Brazilian companies this year. Among the victims are Renner, Grupo Fleury and JBS, which paid US$11 million in cryptocurrencies to hackers to reactivate operations in the United States and Australia.

According to SonicWall’s Cyber ​​Threat Report, Brazil was the 5th country with the most ransomware attacks in the 1st half of 2021.