Surprise today Antonio Monda, film critic based in Manhattan and brother of the director of the Osservatore Romano, expresses itself on the Republic on the crisis of the left in the debate promoted a few weeks ago by the newspaper directed by Maurizio Molinari. Surprisingly, because on the historical crisis of the Italian left there are many voices of intellectuals, scholars, political leaders not yet probed and who could express themselves (perhaps) with greater skills and arousing greater interest in those who have always dealt with something else in their lives.

Nothing bad, actually. It’s nice to know that Monda has undertaken an in-depth analysis of the “genetic mutation of the left which has seen the transition from idealism to moralism” and a bold invitation to a bath of humility (from what a pulpit!). According to Monda, the left should have the courage to apologize as the Church did when it was hit by serious scandals. You will excuse us, Antonio Monda, if, in reading his profound reflections, very little humility is found in his words. After all, the last intervention by the collaborator of Repubblica (again on the friendly pages of the newspaper GEDI) of which we have traces was on “my magnificent seven years at the Rome Film Fest against a squalid truth”. The former artistic director of the Rome Film Fest tried to explain, at the time, what a sacrilege had been committed against world culture when Mayor Gualtieri had chosen to replace him after 7 years (see Tpi article). Sometimes, as Monda writes, the only possible way is to avoid “the eternal return of the identical”.