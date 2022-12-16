In the Netherlands it may not snow that hard yet, but a skid is certainly lurking. We must therefore say that you should not be tempted to pull the drift stick (if you still have it). This woman proves that you don’t need a handbrake at all to get a neat drift off the driveway.

The footage was shot in Taylor, British Columbia, Canada. The drift is more luck than wisdom we think, but it still looks somewhat controlled by the way she carries on when the car straightens up again. The question is; could she do it again or will she end up in the neighbors front yard? By all means enjoy this, er, P-turn.