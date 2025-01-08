The general coordinator of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi considers that the coalition government chaired by Pedro Sánchez is “unstable” because, even when the PNV and Bildu act responsibly, according to him, the rest of the partners “defend their own interests.” He has also said that the recently begun 2025 is going to be “the year of political status” in the Basque Country and that both his party and the PNV are clear that “this is the moment.”

In an interview given to ETB1 and collected by EP, Otegi has assured that “Euskal Herria as a whole” is immersed in “a debate about our political status, our self-government and our national identity«.

Furthermore, he considered that Sánchez’s Executive “can give the option to talk about all these issues”, which is why he considered it “important” that both the PNV and EH Bildu “are clear that this is the time.” “With this Government in the State, we must seize the moment and move forward”he highlighted.

«An agreement between ‘abertzales’»

Likewise, Otegi has stated that in the Basque Country there is “a great majority” of nationalism both in Parliament and in city councils and general meetings, which is why he has considered that “among ‘abertzales’ we should not add up to zero.”









«There has to be an agreement between ‘abertzales’, and then seek agreement with other sectors, in the PSOE and on the confederal left. We must respect what the majority of citizens want,” he assured.

Otegi has considered that PNV and EH Bildu should reach “a minimum agreement”, and has said that, although he does not want to “fuel expectations, I believe that there should be an agreement in this country and take advantage of the opportunity«, since, in his opinion, »we must change the model of relationship with the State to protect our rights, because there have been setbacks in recent years«.

Likewise, he has indicated that Sánchez’s Government is “unstable”since, although EH Bildu and PNV act in a “responsible” manner, the rest of the parties in the investiture bloc “they defend their own interests”.