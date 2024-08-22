Ferrari is looking for answers in Holland: the SF-24 brings updates to the floor that should be decisive in solving the set-up problems that have characterised it in recent races, since the aerodynamic package was introduced in the Spanish GP.

Zandvoort is a short, narrow track that is not well suited to the characteristics of the red car: the circuit that is the kingdom of Max Verstappen requires a high aerodynamic load configuration to make the most of the vertical thrust in the two banking corners, namely 3 and 14.

Ferrari SF-24: in the rear you can see the two loaded beam wing elements Photo by: George Piola

The appointment in the Netherlands, therefore, will be important to evaluate the ability of the red to produce downforce. There is a certain expectation in the Prancing Horse team because in the pit lane two types of front wing are visible: they are identical except for the last flap.

The substantial differences are visible only in the outermost portion of the adjustable element, because otherwise the design is identical. In the photo of George Piola It is noted that the wing visible above near the side bulkhead shows a chord that is significantly reduced with the aim of reducing drag.

Ferrari SF-24: No news on the front suspension. Even the third element is standard Photo by: George Piola

It will be interesting to see what solution can be used over the weekend. In the meantime, no changes have been seen in the third element of the front suspension: the Scuderia has not made any changes to the SF-24. The hope is to find a good mechanical set-up that will allow the changes to be made to the floor with a car that can get close to the asphalt with its floor.

The chassis team led by Fabio Montecchi is working on the front pull rod suspension that will be adopted by the 677, that is, the 2025 single-seater that will not be a direct derivation of the SF-24, but will represent a new direction with a different body and a shorter gearbox.