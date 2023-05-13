Four days after Covite denounced the presence of 44 candidates convicted of belonging to ETA, seven with blood crimes, on the EH Bildu lists, Arnaldo Otegi has assured this Saturday that everything is part of a “campaign of the State sewers » against the sovereignist coalition. “Anything goes against our political project. They have imported the worst of Spanish politics: mud, disqualification and lies, “said the leader of EH Bildu at a rally held in Bilbao.

The inclusion of the 44 prisoners in the sheets of 28-M has gradually become a tsunami that threatens to derail the entire campaign that the nationalist left had designed. The idea was to reinforce its social profile and value all the agreements reached in Madrid thanks to the agreements with Pedro Sánchez. The objective of the formation is to appear as a useful party, capable of managing and being an alternative to the PNV, especially Gipuzkoa. But their past has once again conditioned their entire strategy.

The criticism of the victims has been added by all the parties -including the lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu- and is placing the PSOE in an uncomfortable position because the PP is reminding it that EH Bildu is one of the main partners. Two weeks before the appointment with the polls, the barons are making efforts to distance themselves. The President of the Government himself, during his meeting with Joe Biden at the White House this Friday, was forced to emphasize that the presence of those 44 candidates is “not decent”.

Until this Saturday Otegi had tried to avoid the storm. In the first electoral acts he had limited himself to pointing out that he was not going to enter the “mud”, but now he has gone further. “They want to stop hope, they want to stop a change that is unstoppable.” Otegi stressed that “some time ago I announced that this was going to be a very dirty campaign.” «They propose a counter-campaign importing the worst of Spanish politics: the mud, the disqualification and the lie. A counter-campaign well orchestrated and well planned by the sewers of the State and the media at its service. They like Ayuso for his tax policies and now they want to imitate his ‘fake’ campaigns.

According to the leader of EH Bildu, «Euskal Herria and the Basques do not deserve this degradation of the political debate. Anything goes against our political project. Here, with total irresponsibility, they buy the frames of the extreme right, give way to them and reinforce them. And in the end the extreme right demands our outlawing. Throw the stone and hide the hand».