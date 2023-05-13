Mauritanians began casting their votes today, Saturday, to choose 176 deputies in parliament and members of 15 local councils and 238 municipal councils in a three-way ballot.

About 1.8 million voters were invited to vote in the first elections to be held under President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al-Ghazwani, who assumed the presidency of the country in 2019.

Mauritania is one of the few stable countries in the Sahel region of Africa that has been rocked by terrorist attacks.

It is assumed that a second session will be held on May 27 for half of the 176 seats in the parliament, given the existence of two electoral systems according to the types of constituencies.

25 parties are competing in the legislative elections. The party of the presidential majority “Insaf” appears to be in a good position to lead the results, given that it is the only one that presents candidates in all constituencies, especially in rural areas.

Adam Hillely, an analyst at the American advisory group specializing in Africa, “14 North Strategies,” said that the Justice Party “will achieve a majority in all elections, and President Ghazouani will enhance his chances of re-election in 2024.”