If you are a fan of anime and video games then a new apps or app called Otaku Dating could catch your eye. As its name suggests it is a mobile dating software in the style of Tinder.

But unlike the one mentioned before, or Badoo, it is focused on a more specific demographic. This is for people who prefer Japanese animation as well as interactive electronic entertainment.

This is how they can contact those who have similar tastes around the world. It currently has nearly a million members worldwide; 990 thousand 960 to be exact.

Of them more than 628 thousand are active, of which 314 thousand 587 are women and 102 thousand 369 are men. Everyone is in search of finding that ideal person and forming the perfect partner. As you can see, everything is just beginning.

That is Otaku Dating It is just beginning, since its numbers are not that high when compared to similar services. But perhaps that is one of its advantages when it comes to attracting anime and video game fans looking for romance.

For what is shared on your website you have a free trial of up to seven days and there is a membership Gold. This is the most expensive since it costs $30 dollarslittle more than MX $600 pesos.

In which countries does Otaku Dating anime and video game romance apply?

Regarding the availability of this application, it can be downloaded from Australia, Brazil, the United States and even Mexico. He is alone at the moment available in Android and then it will come to iOS.

Perhaps the only bad thing about this romance anime and video game app is the ratings from the fans themselves. The version corresponding to Google Play Store he has 109 grades and his average is low, of 2.2. There are complaints about some bugs.

Problems are what ruin the experience for some people. But there are also complaints that there are not many people. The latter can only be remedied when more people participate.

Some time needs to pass and the software draws more attention. However, it should be noted that it is better than the team in charge, Otaku Dating Teamdebug existing problems as soon as possible.

Some time needs to pass and the software draws more attention. However, it should be noted that it is better than the team in charge, Otaku Dating Team, debug existing problems as soon as possible.