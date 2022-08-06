The drivers market for the 2023 season suddenly flared up last week, with a story that will hold the ground for a long time to come. At the moment the parties involved are drivers, respective managers and legal offices of the teams involved, but a subsequent passage to the Contract Recognition Board in Geneva (where all the contracts of the Formula 1 drivers are filed) or, as a last resort, to the courts civilians. On the sporting front, however, what is most interesting now is understanding what Alpine and McLaren’s choices will be, even if in the case of the English team everything seems very clear.

A driver, in this case Oscar Piastri, does not refuse a steering wheel in Williams, and later in Alpine, without having the certainty of racing for another team, namely McLaren. If this were not the case, Mark Webber’s managerial career (who protects his compatriot from 2020) would end in the bud, and would teach the voice ‘how not to manage a sportsman’. Piastri will race for McLaren in 2023, and will be alongside Lando Norris.

Time will tell if this choice will prove to be better than that of making his debut in Alpine alongside Esteban Ocon, but the impression is that even the French team has not worked flawlessly in managing Piastri. The fact remains that after the consensual exit from the junior program of Guanyu Zhou last year, the Alpine once again sees a rider from his nursery leave the team to make his debut in another team.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The question still pending is obviously the one relating to the name of the driver who will join Ocon next season. The Alpine was caught off guard, and the possibilities that the market potentially offers it entail a considerable expense. The first option, which also appears the most logical, is Daniel Ricciardo, officially linked to McLaren by a contract with an end of 2023 but in fact now excluded from the team’s plans.

McLaren is required to pay the compensation scheduled for next season, but if Ricciardo finds an alternative he will have to negotiate an exit. A crucial step to understand what the request that Daniel could make to a new team may be, even if realistically his position is far from strong.

There are two other options, which however involve negotiations with the teams that have the two candidates under contract. These are Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly, freshly renewed with Williams and AlphaTauri respectively. Both teams have no reason to sell the reference driver, if not in the face of a weight offer that could open up other scenarios. In any case, it will be a situation that will cost the Alpine not a little, and that certainly will not please the team’s ownership, which in a few hours passed from having two drivers for a seat, to a paradoxical scenario, that is a vacant seat.

In this story, the aggressiveness on the drivers market that has characterized many events in the past has also re-emerged. If Piastri is confirmed to live up to the (great) expectations, McLaren will be able to toast to a perfect market hit, having won a young man of great caliber on a ‘free transfer’, without having spent a single euro for his training.

There is obviously also the vision of the Alpine, which finds itself betrayed by a young man who supported (as stipulated in the contract) only to be discharged when he should have reaped the benefits. It is difficult to imagine today how the French team will move in the management of the nursery in the future, given that in the final analysis the youth program has so far been more the subject of headaches than of a real benefit for the team.