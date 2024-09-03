Osimhen-Napoli: extends contract, lowers clause to 80 million flies to Galatasaray and can leave in January

Galatasaray and Napoli they found the right balance in theOperation Osimhen on the basis of a dry loan not onerous. The Nigerian striker’s salary? The 11 million euros net would be entirely paid by the Turkish club. Aurelio De Laurentiis has given the green light for the striker’s transfer to Turkey and the player has already arrived in Istanbul, where he was welcomed by dozens of fans.







🟡🔴🦁 Victor Osimhen ✖️ Galatasaray fans! pic.twitter.com/VdoRN91HF4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 3, 2024



Galatasaray lost Mauro Icardi to injury on the last day of the championship (a strain that risks keeping him out for at least a month) and can take advantage of the opening of the market in Turkey until next September 13th

According to Fabrizio Romano, it will change the Osimhen’s release clause: no longer 130 million but 75 million of euros with Napoli’s option for an automatic renewal until 2027.

Osi would then also have wrung a promise – from Galatasaray – of to be able to leave Turkey as early as January if a top club comes knocking on the door among ten indicated by the same player.