The Joint Tropical Meteorological Assessment Team (JTM) announced the end of the tropical depression in the Arabian Sea – Asna, which had no direct impact on the country.

The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority and the National Center of Meteorology confirmed that, in order to ensure the safety of society, they followed up on the tropical condition “Asna” and its effects on the country by holding meetings of the Joint Assessment Team for Weather and Tropical Conditions, to discuss all scenarios and preventive and precautionary measures after studying and evaluating the conditions in the areas facing impacts, taking into account their severity.

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed the end of the tropical condition and its impact on the country’s regions, after the tropical depression turned into a low pressure system and the sea conditions gradually improved.

The situation on the ground has proven the effectiveness of the National Center of Meteorology’s forecasts, which has contributed significantly to the preparation and readiness to deal with the situation and maintain the safety of citizens and residents efficiently and competently.

These efforts come within the framework of national preparedness and readiness plans, rapid response to various weather conditions, and ensuring the safety of lives and property.

The Authority also appreciated the role of the public and the extent of their awareness and confidence in the state’s agencies to deal with weather and tropical conditions, and their follow-up of developments through the official state channels, noting the continued adherence to the guidelines and instructions issued by the official authorities.