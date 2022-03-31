Oscars Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars, the Film Academy says

Whoopi Goldberg, a member of the Film Academy, has said Smith will not lose his Oscar.

Stateside An actor who caused a stir at the Oscar gala Will Smith according to the Film Academy did not agree to the request to leave the gala after hitting the stage comedian Chris Rockiasays, among other things Washington Post.

The Film Academy says the situation has progressed in a way they could not have foreseen. According to the Academy, the situation could have been handled differently. The Film Academy had previously condemned Smith’s behavior and said he would launch an inquiry into the matter.

The Film Academy told the New York Times by he also decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for “violating the College’s standards of conduct, such as inappropriate physical contact, abusive and threatening conduct, and the Academy’s high morals.”

This means that Smith could be separated from the Film Academy.

“While we want to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we understand that we could have handled the situation differently,” the Academy statement said.

Smith has publicly apologized to Chris Rock, who told a joke about Smith’s wife on stage, actress Jada from Pinkett Smith referring to his shaved head. Pinkett Smith has said she shaves her head because she has alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Rock, on the other hand, has kept quiet, but at a stand-up show in Boston on Wednesday, Rock commented on what happened for the first time. Rock told the sold-out auditorium that he doesn’t have a single joke about beating because he’s still dealing with what happened.

“At some point I’ll talk about it … and it’s going to be serious and fun,” the comedian added.

The disciplinary process processing takes several weeks. The Film Academy announced its intention to vote on the disciplinary measures that await Smith.

Oscar winner Smith will be given at least 15 days to be heard with a written statement before the Film Academy decides. The management of the Film Academy is scheduled to meet again on April 18.

Social media has also demanded that Smith remove the Oscar for Best Actor, but a member of the Film Academy and an Oscar-winning actor Whoopi Goldberg has said that would not happen.

Separation from the film academy is rare, but not unheard of. In the past, the Academy has separated a film mogul convicted of sexual offenses from its ranks Harvey Weinstein and in 2019 director Roman Polanskinwho was convicted of rape in 1978. The Academy did not cancel either man’s Oscar victory.