Becky G and Luis Fonsi were in charge of singing the song “No Se Habla Bruno” from the movie “Encanto” during the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony. However, the performance of the singers ended up disappointing the followers of the ceremony, who They took to social media to express their discomfort.

The fans of “Encanto” were dissatisfied, since they assured that they gave more prominence to the interpreter of “Ram pam pam” and the Puerto Rican instead of highlighting the original singers of the song. In addition, they assured that it was unnecessary to create the new version of the song and that they had mixed it with rap.

Some of the comments on the presentation of Luis Fonsi and Becky were the following: “It is very sad. I dreamed of seeing the original version and much more in Spanish, and not with a cast of artists that had nothing to do with it”, “Honestly, I thought that Luis Fonsi and Becky G would sing it in Spanish”, “Horrible. I don’t know what Luis Fonsi does, he has nothing to do with it”, “The original actors have a voice and talent to spare for that staging. They wasted the opportunity for a great show.”

Luis Fonsi and Becky G criticized on social networks. Photo: Twitter.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Smith apologizes at the 2022 Oscars after punching Chris Rock for making fun of his wife

Becky G dazzled on the red carpet of the Oscars 2022

The artist surprised after going through the red carpet of the 2022 Oscar Awards. Becky G wore a radiant dress with rose gold glitter, which was designed by the Italian fashion house Estro, which did a meticulous job to make the measure of the interpreter of “Sin pajamas”. Likewise, the footwear was in charge of Jimmy Choo.

Why did Becky G attend the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards?

The theme “No se Habla de Bruno”, which is part of “Encanto”, could not be missing from the 2022 Oscar ceremony. Although the song was not sent for competition at the Academy Awards, it could not missing at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States. For this reason, Becky G attended the ceremony, since she was part of the performance together with Luis Fonsi, Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán and Diane Guerrero.