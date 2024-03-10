The 96th Academy Awards take place this Sunday in Hollywood with ten films competing for the top award: “American Fiction”, “Anatomy of a Fall”, “Barbie”, “Maestro”, “Those Who Stay”, “Killers on the Moon”, “Oppenheimer”, “Poor Creatures “, “Area of interest” and “Past lives”.
These are the Oscar winners for best film of the last 20 years:
2023 – “Everything everywhere at the same time”
2022 – “CODA”
2021 – “Nomadland”
2020 – “Parasites”
2019 – “Green Book. A friendship without borders”
2018 – “The Shape of Water”
2017 – “Moonlight”
2016 – “On the front page”
2015 – “Birdman (or the unexpected virtue of ignorance)”
2014 – “12 Years a Slave”
2013 – “Argo”
2012 – “The Artist”
2011 – “The King's Speech”
2010 – “Scary Zone”
2009 – “I would like to be a millionaire”
2008 – “No place for the weak”
2007 – “The Infiltrators”
2006 – “High impact”
2005 – “Blows of destiny”
2004 – “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”
