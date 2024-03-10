The 96th Academy Awards take place this Sunday in Hollywood with ten films competing for the top award: “American Fiction”, “Anatomy of a Fall”, “Barbie”, “Maestro”, “Those Who Stay”, “Killers on the Moon”, “Oppenheimer”, “Poor Creatures “, “Area of ​​interest” and “Past lives”.

These are the Oscar winners for best film of the last 20 years:

2023 – “Everything everywhere at the same time”

2022 – “CODA”

2021 – “Nomadland”

2020 – “Parasites”

2019 – “Green Book. A friendship without borders”

2018 – “The Shape of Water”

2017 – “Moonlight”

2016 – “On the front page”

2015 – “Birdman (or the unexpected virtue of ignorance)”

2014 – “12 Years a Slave”

2013 – “Argo”

2012 – “The Artist”

2011 – “The King's Speech”

2010 – “Scary Zone”

2009 – “I would like to be a millionaire”

2008 – “No place for the weak”

2007 – “The Infiltrators”

2006 – “High impact”

2005 – “Blows of destiny”

2004 – “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

