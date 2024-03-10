Manama (AFP)

Al-Ahly snatched the Bahrain King's Cup title in football, after defeating Al-Muharraq on penalties 4-2, after the end of regular and extra time 1-1, at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa in the final match.

Brazilian Wellington Machado opened the scoring for Al-Ahly (7), and Al-Muharraq equalized through the “substitute” Hussein Abdul Karim (85).

Al-Ahly regained the title, after an absence of 21 years from its locker, and it is its sixth title in the history of the competition, after achieving it in the seasons 81-82, 86-87, 90-91, 2000-2001 and 2002-2003, and depriving Muharraq of achieving its twentieth title.

Al-Ahly snatched the lead goal after a perfect pass from Abbas Al-Asfoor, which reached Wellington, who eluded Muharraq’s defenders, penetrated into the penalty area, and shot a powerful ball with his left hand into the far right corner of goalkeeper Sayed Muhammad Jaafar, after it collided with one of the defenders (7).

Al-Ahly continued its pressure on the Muharraq players, and succeeded in threatening Muharraq’s goal on more than one occasion, and an opportunity arose to consolidate the lead with a second goal, after Madan penetrated from the left side into the area and passed a strong cross ball, which was struck by striker Abdullah Al-Hashash and passed near the left post (41).

In the second half, Al-Muharraq started strongly and put pressure on Al-Ahly players, and got several opportunities to adjust the result. The most prominent opportunity was the ball played by Walid Al-Hayam from inside the penalty area and he shot it over the crossbar (49).

Goalkeeper Sayed Muhammad Jaafar saved Muharraq's goal from a second goal, after he made a save and kept away a strong ball shot by Al-Asfoor from outside the 63rd area.

Wellington wasted a golden opportunity to double the score, after penetrating into the area, with a perfect pass from Al-Asfour, with which he faced the Brazilian goalkeeper, Sayed Mohamed Jaafar, face to face, and shot the ball, but the latter blocked it (81).

The “substitute” Hussein Abdul Karim snatched the equalizer for Muharraq, after a pass from Hassan Al Karrani reached Abdul Karim, who played the ball directly into the goal, despite goalkeeper Ibrahim Lutfullah’s attempt to push it away (85).

In the first extra time, Al-Ahly started strongly, and Brazilian Giovanni Santos passed the ball inside the area and it passed in front of everyone outside the goal (91).

Immediately after that, Al-Ahly’s goalkeeper saved Lotfallah from a certain goal, after defender Sayed Mohamed Amin made a mistake in returning the ball, so it reached the unmarked half, and he shot the ball directly at the goalkeeper, turning it into a corner “93”.

In the second overtime, Hussein Abdul Karim missed the opportunity to add the second goal for Muharraq, after a pass from Abdullah Al-Khalasi reached Abdul Karim, who threw for the ball and headed it near the right post (107).

Wellington, who received the ball inside the area, responded and shot the ball and the goalkeeper, Sayed Muhammad Jaafar (109), caught it.

Moroccan Sufyan Mahrouk almost decided the match for Muharraq, after receiving the ball from Hussein Abdel Karim inside the six-yard line, and played the ball outside the goal, next to the right post “111”, and the penalty shootout made Al-Ahly smile, who won it 4-2 to win the title.