Oscar, best film CODA Disappointment for Sorrentino, no award

Crazy night of the Oscar to Hollywoodthe 94th edition will be remembered for a fist in your face on stage. The one unleashed by Will Smith to the comedian Chris Rock. Moment of tension, real and tangible, under the eyes of the world al Dolby Theater, during the Oscars ceremony. Halfway through the ceremony Will Smith got up from his chair and took the stage to punch Chris Rock who just minutes earlier he joked about his wife. It happened after one joke on hair and the alopecia of Jada, Smith’s wife. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” the actor yelled. First the punch in the face of Chris Rock, then the Oscar Prize how best leading actorfinally an apology to the Academy, the tears but also the claim to have wanted to protect his family.

Will Smith was the absolute star of the Oscar night, a number to go down in history. Best actress is Jessica Chastain. The Oscar for Best Picture, in its 94th edition, went to the intense, inspiring film QUEUE. The film won all three Oscars it was nominated for, that is best movie, film script adapted e best actor not protagonist. The Japanese ‘Drive my car‘won the 2022 Oscar for best foreign film. So he didn’t make it Paolo Sorrentino, pointing to the second statuette with his ‘It was the hand of God’, after ‘The Great Beauty’. ‘Encanto’ won the 2022 Oscar for best animation: it didn’t make it then ‘Luca‘, the film set in Liguria, in the Cinque Terre, for which the Italian, naturalized American Enrico Casarosa was in the running.

The Oscar for best direction went to the New Zealand director Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’. Campion, who was the first woman to be nominated for Best Director twice, follows Kathryn Bigelow and Chloe Zhao as the third woman ever to win the award. After the homage to the sixty years of James Bondthat for the fifty years of Godfathersaw three movie monsters on stage together: Francis Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro And Al Pacino. The one at “pulp Fiction“with John Travolta with Uma Thurman And Samuel Lee Jackson.

