The announcement of the Oscar nominations for this edition, scheduled for January 17, will be delayed until next January 19 in solidarity with the devastating fires that ravage Los Angeles, the Hollywood Academy reported this Wednesday.

The most prestigious film institution sent an email to its almost 10,000 members detailing the date changes, in which it also offered his condolences “to those affected by the devastating fires in Southern California.”

“Many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you,” the letter reads.

The Academy also noted that The voting period will be extended for two more dayswith Tuesday, January 14 at 5:00 p.m. PT (01:00 GMT) being the last day for members to submit their choices.

The extension is due to the fact that many premieres scheduled for this week have been canceled or delayed due to the devastating wave of fires that hit the ‘city of stars’ and that has left at least five dead and destroyed more than 1,100 homes and structures in less than 24 hours.

Other Hollywood awards organizations such as the Critics Choice Awards announced Wednesday that They will postpone their gala, scheduled for next Sunday, January 12 in Santa Monicadue to the California fires and so far they have not announced the new date on which they will take place.

The 97th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 3 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.