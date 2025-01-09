Super Cup
The club, excited and also very critical: “The distribution of money should be the same for the four teams”
In front of the luxurious Hilton hotel in Jeddah, facing the Red Sea, the players of Majorca They stretch their legs along the promenade. They landed on Tuesday night in Arabia, the country where the first two teams in the League go to play the Spanish Super Cup…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Mallorca #Division #crumbs #Jeddah
Leave a Reply