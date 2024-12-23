In the last hours, Jacob Martosson of the singer Rafaelconfirmed to the media that his father will currently remain at the 12 de Octubre Hospital on both December 24 and the 25th, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A situation that Martos faced before the press with positivism. “Spending these days here is no drama,” he declared to ensure that above all the tranquility in the family remains intact and that the most important thing they find now is that Raphael “is well and that he goes home perfectly.” After Wednesday, regarding the singer’s stay in the hospital, no date was set for his release.

Jacobo told the media that the plan for the family was, starting Thursday, to wait “if there is more evidence,” but everything seems to have followed a favorable course and with the artist’s health out of danger, his return has already been scheduled. home. As confirmed by his wife Natalia Figueroa to ABC, on Friday, December 26, whoever was forced to cancel his concerts due to the sudden stroke will return home to his family before the end of the year. «On Friday we will go home. Everything continues its course, doing all the tests and check-ups that the doctors want and that is what it should be. We will spend Christmas Eve and Christmas here, what are we going to do? “Home on Friday,” Figueroa assured this media exclusively.

Since he was admitted to the San Carlos Clinical Hospital after suffering a cerebrovascular failure during the recording of the Christmas special of the program ‘La Revuelta’, the singer’s health has improved favorably. Initially, Raphael left the recording theater on his own after noticing symptoms that prevented him from continuing with his interview and was treated by ambulances that immediately took him to the hospital for tests. Last weekend, the singer’s relatives were asked if he would finally be released from his hospitalization before Christmas but they confirmed that the doctors would not make the decision yet, although everything surrounding the singer’s health was going well, “forward.”

As on that occasion, Raphael’s family has tried to convey absolute tranquility to the media at all times because with each visit they made there were no signs that denoted the opposite of the singer’s present good condition, who has not missed the opportunity to thank the medical attention and care you have received from the professionals in the hospital. After ruling out the stroke as the reason for the scare that worried the singer’s family, the doctors preferred to continue testing Raphael until they found the original reason behind his symptoms.









As confirmed by the family, Raphael is waiting for the doctors to discharge him so that he can leave the hospital without having to return to it to undergo more tests. According to his wife, the singer’s attitude throughout these days in which he has been hospitalized has been totally positive, although he could not help but feel angry at the obligation to cancel his professional commitments. «He wants to sing and continue, imagine how he took it. The poor thing has taken it very badly about not being on stage, but he also understands that it has to be that way,” his son once said. Manuel to the press. Now the doctors have found it convenient that Raphael can return to normal on Friday.