Genoa – We publish below a press release from Assostampa Liguria.

This afternoon (Sunday 1st September) on the occasion of the Serie D football derby between Albenga and Imperia, the home team did not allow a journalist, a collaborator of the newspapers Il Secolo XIX and La Stampa, to enter the sports facility.

The photographer showed up at the stadium and asked to be allowed inside the facility after having presented regular accreditation to the home club but the response was a clear refusal: “You are not coming in, there were articles that we didn’t like that came out”, was told to the photographer who had to buy a ticket to be able to access the stands and photograph the football match.

For the Ligurian Journalists Association what happened this afternoon in Albenga is an intolerable fact which cannot and must not go unnoticed. The stadium is a public place and journalists cannot be denied accreditation because articles have been published that they did not like. The union expresses full solidarity with the colleague and asks the municipal administration of Albenga to intervene against the company as owner of the sports facility.