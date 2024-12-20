Óscar López accuses Judge Peinado of “prevarication” and of having “lied in court” to accuse Güemes

The general secretary of the PSOE of Madrid and minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function, Óscar López, has accused this Friday the judge leading the case against Begoña Gómez, Juan Carlos Peinado, of “prevaricator” and of having “lied in court.” to accuse the director of the Instituto de Empresa (IE) Juan José Güemes, after he denied that Pedro Sánchez’s wife had been hired to direct the Africa Center for the simple fact of being his wife.

“What we have learned today about Mr. Peinado is clearly prevaricating: Mr. Peinado has lied in court and has used a lie to accuse another person,” said the leader of the Madrid socialists in statements to the media after visiting the headquarters of Cellnex Telecom in the Spanish capital.

López has assured that “very, very worrying things in a rule of law” are becoming known, such as that Judge Peinado has admitted to processing a complaint by Manos Cleans “without any evidence, with four newspaper headlines”, and then with “clearly prospective” instructions that “change the subject, that last for months, and for which anything goes.”

In fact, he continued, “the director of the Business Institute (IE) and also former Madrid councilor Juan José Güemes has been charged for a statement “that has not been made in court” and that “the judge says that it has been made.” made”. “It seems that the judge has lied in court and has used a statement that was not produced,” he ruled.

López’s statements take place after TVE’s ‘La Hora de la 1’ has published some audios in which Judge Peinado assured Guëmes that another witness in the ‘Begoña case’, the director of Human Resources at IE, Sonsoles Gil de Antuñano would have said that Begoña Gómez was hired because she was “the wife of the President of the Government,” when in reality he did not explain the reasons for that contract.

Güemes appeared as a witness on November 19 and, five minutes after finishing his statement – in which he denied that Gómez was hired because of her status as Sánchez’s wife -, Judge Peinado agreed to charge him “upon seeing contradictions between his statement as a witness” and the director of Human Resources of the IE, according to legal sources consulted by Europa Press.