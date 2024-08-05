Paris, France.- Last Thursday the case of the Algerian fighter, Imane Khelifsparked a scandal after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after failing a ‘gender test’ in 2023.

The boxer 25 years old, who said medal in it women’s boxingwas harshly criticized for competing in this branch for allegedly not meeting the “eligibility criteria.”

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

According to him President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), Umar Kremlevthe Algerian, Imane Khelifwas disqualified from sports competitions because the DNA testing “they showed that he had XY chromosomes.”

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed the African participate in the Olympic Games by complying with “the eligibility and registration rules of the competition, as well as all applicable medical regulations established by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU)».

Angela Carini cries after fighting with Imane Khelif

Twitter

Imane Khelifin its Boxing match versus Angela Carini—boxer from Italy—, won in 46 seconds after her opponent retired.

At the end of the contest, Carini He said through tears: “I couldn’t go on. My nose hurt so much. It was better not to go on. It could have been the fight of my life, but at that moment I had to save my life too.”

After the result, the International Boxing Association (IBA) She plans to financially support “like an Olympic champion” Angela Carini.

Imane Khelif suffered defeat against Imane Khelif

AP

However, the Italian Boxing Federation rejected any prize in cash that your president, Umar Kremlev, plans to deliver to Angela Carini.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) I would look for reward with 50 thousand dollars to Angela Carinias well as sending 25 thousand to its coach Yet the Italian Federation.

But, the own Federation He denied in a statement “what has been reported by some media about the hypothesis of accepting any cash prize.”

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.