The unexpected departure of Guillermo Ochoa from the Águilas del América generated movements within the club, beginning with the signing of Luis Malgón, who, although he was already tied up before the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team opted not to renew, his role would be that of Substitute behind Francisco. In the same way, those from Coapa had to renew Óscar Jiménez, who already had one foot inside the Xolos de Tijuana and chose to continue inside the nest when the door to ownership was opened.
In this way, Fernando Ortiz must decide which of the two Mexican goalkeepers will be the starter for the following semester. The coach’s public position has been to affirm that it will be an even battle and that it will be defined until the last friendly match, however, internally it is affirmed that “Tano” is very clear about who will occupy Ochoa’s place in the starting eleven and that would be Óscar Jiménez.
According to information from Fox Sports, the renewal of Jiménez is the clear message that Jiménez’s ownership, at least for the start of the tournament, is assured. The Mexican stayed at the request of the coach himself and under the promise of minutes. Similarly, Óscar adds a couple of matches wearing the captain’s badge that previously belonged to Ochoa himself, another clear sign that Ortiz is betting on the 34-year-old veteran over newcomer Luis Malagón.
#Óscar #Jiménez #starter #America
