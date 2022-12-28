🇮🇹 THE OFFER. #Blue Cross he put on the table Simone Zaza a contract for two years and 3 million dollars a year (2 million dollars net and 1 million dollars in bonuses). It is the best offer that a club has made to the Italian so far. In the next few days there will be an answer. THERE IS OPTIMISM. pic.twitter.com/9ILlI4P1jd

— German (@toffolojunior) December 27, 2022