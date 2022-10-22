After the arrival of Beto Castillo —the voice of Doctor Strange in Spanish—, now Peru is preparing to receive Oscar Flores, Mexican voice actor who plays the protagonist of “The Mandalorian”. Prior to his arrival, we had the opportunity to talk with the artist about his career, his characters and the workshops that he will give soon at the Movie Conevent to be held In our country.

Who is Oscar Flores?

Óscar Flores is a Mexican dubbing actor. He was born in Mexico City in 1976 and began dubbing in 1996. To date, he has also been involved in the world of muralism, an art that has allowed him to travel to different places. However, this it is the first time that he leaves his country for an event related to voice acting.

Óscar is also a muralist and much of his work can be seen on his Instagram page. Photo: oscardiegoflores/Instagram

Flores has played different characters such as Bilbo Baggins in the trilogy of “The Hobbit” Y War Machine in movies of Marvel. She was also in renowned animes, such as “Bleach”and series like “The Squid Game”In addition to some video games.

Controversy with Cartoon Network

But his most remembered works are on Cartoon Network: Number One in “KND The Neighborhood Boys”the Ice King in “Adventure Time”polar in “Scandalous” and more. In fact, of all these he ended up away after a great controversy about the directors of the study.

“Apparently someone among them thought our characters had too many mexicanisms and they decided to stop it suddenly, ”recalled the actor. “It is a great disappointment, because today you get into Cartoon Network LA and say ‘The phrases that marked our childhood’, Y there is the whole string of nonsense that we used to say back then”, he added.

“The Mandalorian”, Star Wars and Disney

One of the most emotional jobs of his career has been Joe Gardner in the movie “Soul” from Disney. But his favorite will always be Din Djarinbetter known as Command in “The Mandalorian”. The third season of the “Star Wars” series is still under lock and key and Oscar has not yet dubbed more than the trailer.

Óscar Flores would choose Mando as a character to dub his entire life. Photo: oscardiegoflores/Instagram

“My biggest expectation is that they make his movie and my character continues to be Grogu’s father,” the actor said. “I have the best position in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, because I’m Grogu’s dad. So I’m going to go out for a while, I hope, “he added as a joke.

Oscar’s advice for future generations

Óscar has been working in dubbing for more than 25 years and believes that there is only one secret to doing this job well: having a clear picture. What is his advice for future generations?

One of the most remembered characters of Óscar Flores is Number One from “KND The Boys from the Neighborhood”, an animated series on Cartoon Network. Photo: oscardiegoflores/Instagram

“Let them focus very hard. That if they seriously want to do it, (let them) focus. Because It is very easy today to confuse dubbing as when you are a child and want to be a fighter. It can be confused, be careful with that”, warned Flores.

“Because we all want to be the anime character, because it is what interests most of them. It is one of the things most rooted in dubbing that is thought, ”he pointed out. “Let them ask themselves the question of ‘do I want to be just an anime character or do I really want to be a voice actor who can play anything, even characters from the series that I don’t like? ”, remarked the Mexican.

Workshops at Movie Con

East November 12 and 13, Óscar Flores will be in the second edition of the Movie Con carried out during this 2022. The Mexican not only arrives to celebrate his birthday, but will also give two dubbing workshops open to all attendees.

One will be basic for beginners and curious about voice acting and the other will be for people with more advanced knowledge.