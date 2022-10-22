“Black Adam” reinvigorated the DC Extended Universe with Dwayne Johnson giving life to the powerful antihero. The production took 10 years to complete and its premiere has thrilled all fans of the superhero franchise.

The Justice Society of America was one of the biggest surprises in the film, but it wasn’t the only one. In the post-credits scene we had the return of Supermanrequested by the fans and the same protagonist.

Who would win, Black Adam or Superman?

Only one will prevail. Photo: Bryanzap

In the last minutes we saw how Superman, played by Henry Cavill, appeared to face Black Adam. There was a lot of tension between the two due to their different ways of dispensing justice and it is expected that a future confrontation is imminent.

Dwayne Johnson noted that his character was blessed by wizards and gods with powers equal to those of the Man of Steel. The truth is that magic is one of the weak points of his rival, so he already has an important advantage.

Taking this into account, many would believe that Black Adam is superior but he is not. Actually, Superman has shown that he is tolerant of these enchantments if they are not very advanced. There is no reason to believe that this will change in live action.

It should be noted that both characters have already faced each other in an animated film called “Superman / Shazam: the return of Black Adam”.