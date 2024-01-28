You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Oscar Cortes
Oscar Cortes
Press versions place him in a team that until recently had another Colombian striker.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The premature elimination of the Colombia Under-23 National Team in the Pre-Olympic has already caused a first exit: The Colombian Football Federation announced early this Sunday that forward Óscar Cortés was no longer in the tournament.
“Óscar Cortés is recalled from the national team's concentration to travel to France and fulfill commitments with his club, RC Lens of Ligue 1,” the FCF explained in a statement.
Colombia still has two games left to play in the Pre-Olympic: this Monday it plays against Venezuela (6 pm) and on February 1st it will close against Bolivia, at the same time.
Óscar Cortés would have a new destination: he would go to Scotland
Now, press versions claim that Cortés was asked by Lens not to use him, but to transfer him. ESPN journalist Julián Capera assured on his social networks that there is already an agreement to transfer him.
🚨 FIRST: Agreement between Lens 🇫🇷 and Rangers FC 🏴 for the Colombian Óscar Cortés to go on loan with an option to buy to the Scottish team.
At this time the player begins his trip to Glasgow to formalize the relationship. https://t.co/ypHQlvWiLj pic.twitter.com/Wff8UjICxm
— Julián Capera (@JulianCaperaB) January 28, 2024
According to Capera, Cortés will play on loan for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, a team that, until mid-2023, had another Colombian striker in its ranks, Alfredo Morelos, currently at Santos in Brazil.
Cortés would travel to Glasgow this week to take his medical exams and join his new squad.
The attacker, trained in the minor divisions of Millonarios, did not have continuity in Ligue 1 with Lens. He has only played four games with the main team, with one goal and one assist. In the reserve team, he has appeared in six more games, in which he scored three goals and an assist.
SPORTS
More Sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Óscar #Cortés #leaves #PreOlympic #return #Lens #change #clubs #Europe
Leave a Reply