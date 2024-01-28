The premature elimination of the Colombia Under-23 National Team in the Pre-Olympic has already caused a first exit: The Colombian Football Federation announced early this Sunday that forward Óscar Cortés was no longer in the tournament.

“Óscar Cortés is recalled from the national team's concentration to travel to France and fulfill commitments with his club, RC Lens of Ligue 1,” the FCF explained in a statement.

Colombia still has two games left to play in the Pre-Olympic: this Monday it plays against Venezuela (6 pm) and on February 1st it will close against Bolivia, at the same time.

Óscar Cortés would have a new destination: he would go to Scotland

Now, press versions claim that Cortés was asked by Lens not to use him, but to transfer him. ESPN journalist Julián Capera assured on his social networks that there is already an agreement to transfer him.

🚨 FIRST: Agreement between Lens 🇫🇷 and Rangers FC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 for the Colombian Óscar Cortés to go on loan with an option to buy to the Scottish team. At this time the player begins his trip to Glasgow to formalize the relationship. https://t.co/ypHQlvWiLj pic.twitter.com/Wff8UjICxm — Julián Capera (@JulianCaperaB) January 28, 2024

According to Capera, Cortés will play on loan for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, a team that, until mid-2023, had another Colombian striker in its ranks, Alfredo Morelos, currently at Santos in Brazil.

Cortés would travel to Glasgow this week to take his medical exams and join his new squad.

The attacker, trained in the minor divisions of Millonarios, did not have continuity in Ligue 1 with Lens. He has only played four games with the main team, with one goal and one assist. In the reserve team, he has appeared in six more games, in which he scored three goals and an assist.

