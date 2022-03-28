The 94th edition of the Oscar Awards took place on March 27, 2022, and it grabbed the front pages when it revealed the winners of the night. Everyone had their favourite, expectations were high and the results continue to be talked about on social networks.

Now, Nielsen, an audience meter, reveals that the broadcast of the ceremony attracted 13.73 million viewers, and a rating of 2.9 among adults 18 to 49 years. A significant improvement compared to previous editions, but which also reflects low numbers.

As recalled, last year’s Oscar Awards had record lows of 10.4 million viewers and a rating of 2.12 in the 18-49 age demographic. That is, an increase of 32% in viewers and 37% in adults aged 18 to 49.

Here’s how the 2022 Oscars become the second least watched since Nielsen started tracking total viewers in the mid-1970s.

Who were the big winners of the 2022 Oscars?

The 2022 Oscars had a rocky finale starring Will Smith and Chris Rock. Photo: composition/The Republic

Best Movie: “CODA”

Best Visual Effects: “Dune”

Best Cinematography: “Dune”

Best soundtrack: “Dune”

Best Editing: “Dune”

Best Production Design: “Dune”

