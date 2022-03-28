The European Union estimates that about 3.8 million people have left Ukraine and most have sought refuge in neighboring countries. Poland already hosts 2.3 million Ukrainians – according to data from the national Border Guard – a figure that exceeds its reception capacity. Warsaw sent a letter to the European Commission on Monday together with Germany to request more resources and demand an equitable distribution of the displaced among the member states.

The financing needs of both countries already amount to several billion euros, so they ask Brussels for 1,000 euros for each refugee welcomed, in addition to a plan to relocate them among the Twenty-seven.

According to the Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, the European Commission is working on a financial aid program and has created a unified registration platform at European level. “This will make it possible to monitor the situation more closely and activate the mechanisms to distribute their reception among the EU countries,” she stressed.

Member States are currently responsible for registering displaced persons. Each country has its own report, but so far there is no common platform to share that information.