The red carpet prior to the opening ceremony of the oscars 2022 It started at 4:00 pm (Peruvian time) today, March 27. The 94th version of the awards already has some favorites to win the gold-plated statuette. Films like ”Drive my car,” directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, which adapts the short story “Men and Women” by writer Haruki Murakami, has four nominations.

The stellar presence of the usual visitors to the Oscar makes the coverage of the event even more exciting. Of course, also news and claims.

There was no lack of memes to remember the most iconic moments of the ninety-fourth gala of the American awards.

Oscar 2022: the best memes of the most important gala in Hollywood. Photo: capture.

Full list of nominees for the 2022 Oscars

BEST FILM

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t look up”

“Drive My Car”

“dune”

“The Williams Method”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

“The Alley of Lost Souls”.

BEST DIRECTION

Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi for “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg for “West Side Story.”

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman for “The Dark Daughter”

Penelope Cruz for “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart for “Spencer”.

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Javier Bardem for “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch for “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield for “Tick, Tick, Boom”

Will Smith for “The Williams Method”

Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jesse Buckley for “The Dark Daughter”

Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst for “The Power of the Dog”

Judi Dench for “Belfast”

Aunjanue Ellis for “The Williams Method.”

Ciaran Hinds for “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur “CODA”

Jesse Plemons for “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee for “The Power of the Dog”

JK Simmons for “Being the Ricardos.”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“Drive my car” (Japan)

“Flee” (Denmark)

“It was the hand of God” (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

“Worst person in the world” (Norway).

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast”

Adam McKay and David Sirota for “Don’t Look Up”

Zach Baylin for “The Williams Method”

Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza”

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt for “The Worst Person in the World.”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog”

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth for “Dune”

Sian Heder for “CODA”

Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Dark Daughter”

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe for “Drive My Car”.

BEST SOUNDTRACK

“Parallel Mothers” (composed by Alberto Iglesias)

“Don’t look up”

“dune”

“Charm”

“The power of the dog”.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Be Alive from “The Williams Method”

Two caterpillars of “Enchantment”

No Time to Die from “No Time to Die”

Down to Joy from “Belfast”

Somehow You Do from “4 days”.

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Charm”

“flee”

“Luca”

Raya and the last dragon.

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“flee”

“Summer of Soul (…or, when the revolution is not televised)”

“Writing With Fire”.

BEST MOUNTING

“Don’t look up”

“dune”

“The Williams Method”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

“dune”

“The Alley of Lost Souls (Nightmare Alley)”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”.

BETTER VISUAL EFFECTS

“dune”

“FreeGuy”

“No time to die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Man: No Way Home.

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“cruella”

“cyrano”

“dune”

“The Alley of Lost Souls (Nightmare Alley)”

“West Side Story”.

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“The Windshield Wiper”

“Beast”

“Affairs of the Art”

“Boxballet”

“Red Petite”.

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”.

BEST FICTION SHORT FILM

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On my mind”

Please hold.

BETTER SOUND

“Belfast”

“dune”

“No time to die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”.

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSER