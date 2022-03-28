Los Mochis, Sinaloa. A great scare took a bather who was in waters of The Maviriafter the current dragged it out to sea and had to be rescued.

According to data collected, the mishap occurred shortly before 4:00 p.m., when the tourist was riding aboard a kayak.

At a certain moment, the current began to drag him out to sea and in desperation, the kayak capsized and the bather submerged in the water.

Some people who noticed the fact swam towards the shore and informed other tourists who were in the place, who in turn gave the notice to ask for help.

In a quick coordination, elements of Civil Protection, Tourist Police and Secretary of the Navy mobilized to the place to provide assistance.

A civilian who was riding a jet ski went to the place where the affected person was and towed him to the shore, where he was immediately given first aid and a thermal blanket was placed on him, since he was showing signs of hypothermia.

Later, he was taken to a Navy ambulance and transferred to the General Hospital of this city to be treated.