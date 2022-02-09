The 2022 Oscars race officially began after the presentation of the nominations for the prizes awarded by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

There have been many good and bad surprises, which make us expect a lavish and entertaining ceremony to be held on Sunday March 27. While we wait for the days we tell you some curiosities for this 94th edition.

West Side Story is the twelfth film directed by Steven Spielberg to earn a nomination in the main category. Above him is only William Wyler, with 13 nominated films, but Spielberg has managed to surpass Wyler in the total number of nominations accumulated by his films: 138 nominations. In addition, he thus becomes the first director to be nominated in six different decades (his first nomination was for Close Encounters of the Third Kind, from 1977).

For the second consecutive year, Netflix manages to have two films nominated in the category of best film: The power of the dog and Don’t look up.

The power of the dog becomes Netflix’s most nominated movie in its entire history thanks to its 12 nominations.

Kenneth Branagh has become the first person to be nominated in seven different categories. He had previously been nominated for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Fiction Short. To these categories he has added this year best film and best original screenplay. The record was held by Walt Disney, George Clooney and Alfonso Cuarón with six categories.

Jane Campion is the first woman to be nominated twice in the category of best direction (the first time was for The piano, in 1993).

The last three films directed by Adam McKay have achieved the nomination in the category of best film: The big short, Vice and Don’t look up.

Drive my car is the 14th foreign language film to earn the nomination in the main category and is also the first Japanese film to earn the nomination for best film and best adapted screenplay. On the other hand, Ryusuke Hamaguchi is the third Japanese filmmaker to win the nomination for best direction. The previous ones were Hiroshi Teshigahara, in 1966, and Akira Kurosawa in 1986.

Flee is the first film to be nominated for best documentary, best animated film and best international film.

Spanish composer Alberto Iglesias has been nominated for an Oscar for the soundtrack of Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers. This is the fourth time that he has aspired to win the golden statuette.

Don’t Look Up is the tenth film with Leonardo DiCaprio to earn a nomination in the main category. Only Robert De Niro surpasses him with 11 films.

The Alley of Lost Souls and Don’t Look Up They add the ninth film with Cate Blanchett that obtains the nomination in the main category, thus surpassing the record of Olivia de Havilland, who had appeared in eight nominated films.

It is the first time in 41 years that none of the nominees in the best actor category are new to the Oscars.

Denzel Washington gets his ninth Oscar nomination and becomes the third most nominated actor in history, matching Spencer Tracy, Paul Newman and Al Pacino.

Judi Dench, at 87, ties Gloria Stuart (Titanic) as the oldest woman nominated for best supporting actress. She has eight nominations in total.

Ariana DeBose has become the eighth woman to get a nomination for playing a character that had previously been nominated. DeBose is Anita, the character that earned Rita Moreno the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1962.

Kristen Stewart, Troy Kotsur, Ciarán Hinds, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Jessie Buckley earn their first career nominations.