There is no way back. the sauceboat Josimarwho is firm in his step to internationalize his career in the United States, would not have thought of returning to Peru, since his artistic path has finally begun to prosper for him, as he always longed for.

Along these lines, the “King of Salsa Perucha” granted an exclusive interview to Infobae, in which he was consulted regarding various issues, such as the performance of an alleged vasectomy and, of course, the possibility of returning to reality of song and dance The artist of the year.

What did Josemar say?

Just as the sauceboat did at the time yahaira plasencia, the salsa musician was questioned about a possible return to the television space led by Gisela Valcárcel. Given this, the Peruvian singer ruled out being part of the América TV program again, since he has already established himself as the winner and has no desire to do so again.

“Why am I going back? If I already won… There is no bigger prize for the one who has won. I rule out returning to the program as a participant, as a jury it could be, but winning twice would already be an octopus,” said the interpreter of “The protagonist.”

Josimar thanked his team for supporting him in the competition. Photo: Instagram

Josimar would not have had a vasectomy

Despite having stated in a live program that he underwent a definitive contraceptive procedure because he no longer wanted to have more children, the salsero Josimar told Infobae that everything would have been a joke.

“That was a joke they did to me, but I don’t confirm or rule it out, it’s just my personal life. My audience will only know about my musical career, no longer about my family and my children for a security issue, “said the Peruvian artist bluntly.