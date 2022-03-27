The oscars 2022 are hours away from completion. In this edition of the most important film awards, there are 10 films that are on their way to becoming the best of the year. Within this group, despite the fact that “CODA” and “El poder del perro” are the favorites, one of the possible winners could be “Licorice pizza”, by Paul Thomas Anderson; However, the controversy has begun to interfere in his potential victory due to accusations of racism.

“Licorice Pizza” is the great return of Paul Thomas Anderson. Photo: Showbizz.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2022: how to support your favorite movie on Twitter?

A recent article published by The Hollywood Reporter has shared the views of a voter, a member of the Academy’s Animated Feature and Short Film Branch, who has been granted anonymity so that he can express his views without any bias.

“I hated ‘Licorice pizza’. It was probably the best directed performance of a bad script I’ve seen in years. I can’t believe that in 2022 we are still rewarding blatantly and unnecessarily racist movies , and that people overlook the accent: it did not contribute anything to the film and nobody in it commented on it. The excuse that ‘that was from the time’ is stupid”, reads part of the text.

“Licorice pizza” was used to refer to vinyl records, which are the same color as shiny black licorice candy. Photo: Universal Pictures.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2022: what is the success of the song We don’t talk about Bruno from “Encanto”?

The scenes that have sparked criticism involve Jerry Frick, a white businessman who speaks in a fake, stereotypical Asian accent to his two Japanese wives.

There is also an additional joke in which Gary Valentine mistakes Jerry’s second wife for his first, not realizing that he has remarried.

Although “Licorice pizza” is a film acclaimed by critics and the public, the controversy may cause it to be ignored at the main ceremony of the 2022 Oscar Awards, an event where it is nominated in three categories in total.

Licorice Pizza is nominated for 3 categories at the 2022 Oscars: Best Picture, Director and Original Screenplay.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2022: what is Hollywood’s plan to attract the audience this year?

“Licorice pizza” – official synopsis

Set in the 1970s, a 15-year-old named Gary Valentine is trying to get through high school while pursuing a promising acting career.